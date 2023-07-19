abrdn plc Has $36.88 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $327.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

