abrdn plc Has $37.93 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

