abrdn plc Has $39.27 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

