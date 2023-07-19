abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $41,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

