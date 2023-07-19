abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,838 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

