abrdn plc Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

