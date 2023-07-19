abrdn plc Sells 35,725 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,338,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $46,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.71. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.