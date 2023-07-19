abrdn plc Sells 35,725 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,338,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $46,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.71. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.