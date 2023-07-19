ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 410,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 409,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

ABVC BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 241.41% and a negative net margin of 1,117.26%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

