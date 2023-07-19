Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0639

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Acala Token has a market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

