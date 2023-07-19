AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.