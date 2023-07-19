Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.40. 1,169,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

