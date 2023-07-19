Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $117.93

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.93, but opened at $121.30. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $117.49, with a volume of 27,920,958 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

