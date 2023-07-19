Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $117.93

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.93, but opened at $121.30. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $117.49, with a volume of 27,920,958 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
