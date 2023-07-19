AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,238 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AES opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.