AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,238 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
AES Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE AES opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
