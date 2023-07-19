AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,982,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.