AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $532.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $535.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

