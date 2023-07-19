AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,195 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after buying an additional 398,159 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 391,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

