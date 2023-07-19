AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
