AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,541 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

