AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,418 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $349.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

