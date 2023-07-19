AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading 5% Higher

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 643,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,242,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

AEye Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 3,127.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

AEye Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 693,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 664,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,637,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 622,407 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.