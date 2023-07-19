AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading 5% Higher

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 643,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,242,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
AEye Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 3,127.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
