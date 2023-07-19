agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 1,472,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,007,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,327.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,241,304 shares of company stock worth $1,960,209,998 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in agilon health by 222.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,304,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,432 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

