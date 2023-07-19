Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,943.22 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,943.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00231933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021349 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.