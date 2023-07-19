Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.59

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 17800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Air Canada Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.96.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
