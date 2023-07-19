Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.