Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Lease in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.27 on Monday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after buying an additional 151,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

