Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 6,900 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $147.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

