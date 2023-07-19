Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Shares Up 14.2%

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) shot up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker Solutions ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

See Also

