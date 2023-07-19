Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as high as C$16.85. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 364,911 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$340.10 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6371291 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

In related news, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total value of C$239,832.27. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

