Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 5,844,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.