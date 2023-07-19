Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.32.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.16 on Wednesday, hitting $611.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.38 and its 200-day moving average is $476.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $612.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 304.65, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

