Alera Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.70. 1,176,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,326. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

