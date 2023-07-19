Alera Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,768,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 92.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,193,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 573,911 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,624.1% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 893,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 874,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 73,035 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 36,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

