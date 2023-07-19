Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. 179,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

