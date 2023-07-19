Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,948. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

