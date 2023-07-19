Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.75. 318,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

