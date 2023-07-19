Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.73. 422,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.14 and its 200 day moving average is $351.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $384.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

