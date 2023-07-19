Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 7.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,709,000 after purchasing an additional 175,043 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $131.88. 1,142,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,207. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

