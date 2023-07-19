Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 315,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,905. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

