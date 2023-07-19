Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,851 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,127. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.