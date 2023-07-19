Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 8,135,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

