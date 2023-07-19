Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 449,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,920. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
