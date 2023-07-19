Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 449,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,920. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.