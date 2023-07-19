Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Price Performance

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Allakos has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 28.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.