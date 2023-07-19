Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,645. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

