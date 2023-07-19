Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The firm had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
