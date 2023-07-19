Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 787.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

