ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.11. Approximately 30,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $821.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.