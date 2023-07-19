ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.11. Approximately 30,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.10.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $821.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
