Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 285,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,017. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.