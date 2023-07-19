Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.33. 23,385,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,909,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 321.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.