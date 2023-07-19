American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.92. 2,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

