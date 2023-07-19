American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.92. 2,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.
American Century Multisector Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF
About American Century Multisector Income ETF
The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Multisector Income ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.