American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,929. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,394,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,754,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 335,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

